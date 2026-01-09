Britische Pfund - Chinesischer Renminbi Yuan

9,3849
 CNY
-0,0346
-0,37 %
CNY - GBP
09.01.2026 02:45:05

China Inflation Rises 0.8% On Year In December

(RTTNews) - Consumer prices in China were up 0.8 percent on year in December, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday.

That was in line with expectations and up from 0.7 percent in the previous month.

On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, inflation rose 0.2 percent - again matching forecasts following the 0.1 percent contraction in November.

The bureau also said that producer prices contracted 1.9 percent on year, beating forecasts for a decline of 2.0 percent following the 2.2 percent decline a month earlier.

04.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 1
04.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 1: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
03.01.26 Dezember 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
03.01.26 KW 1: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
03.01.26 Dezember 2025: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien

Dow schlussendlich fester -- ATX und DAX schließen stabil -- Asiens Börsen am Donnerstag letztlich leichter
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendierten seitwärts. Der Dow legte am Donnerstag zu. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag abwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

