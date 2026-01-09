China Inflation Rises 0.8% On Year In December

(RTTNews) - Consumer prices in China were up 0.8 percent on year in December, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday.

That was in line with expectations and up from 0.7 percent in the previous month.

On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, inflation rose 0.2 percent - again matching forecasts following the 0.1 percent contraction in November.

The bureau also said that producer prices contracted 1.9 percent on year, beating forecasts for a decline of 2.0 percent following the 2.2 percent decline a month earlier.