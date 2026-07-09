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09.07.2026 04:21:44

China Inflation Sinks 0.3% On Month In June

(RTTNews) - Overall consumer prices in China were up a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent on month in June, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday. That missed expectations for a decline of 0.2 percent following the 0.1 percent drop in May. On a yearly basis, consumer prices climbed 1.0 percent - again shy of expectations for an increase of 1.1 percent and down from 1.2 percent in the previous month. The bureau also noted that producer prices were up 4.1 percent on year - in line with forecasts and up from 3.9 percent a month earlier.

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