China Jan-Aug Industrial Profits Decline

(RTTNews) - China's industrial profits declined at a faster pace in the January to August period, data published by the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

Industrial profits fell 2.1 percent on a yearly basis during the year-to-date period compared to the 1.1 percent decrease in the January to July period.

Industrial profits data covers firms with revenue of at least CNY 20 million. The NBS did not provide industrial profits for the month of August.

Revenues of these firms advanced 8.4 percent during January to August from the same period last year.