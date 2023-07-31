31.07.2023 03:50:09

China Manufacturing Index Improves To 49.3 In July - NBS

(RTTNews) - The manufacturing sector in China continued to contract in July, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score od 49.3.

That's up from 49.0 in June and it beat expectations for 49.2. It also remains beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

The bureau also said that the non-manufacturing index fell to 51.5 in July from 53.2 in June, while the composite PMI slipped to 51.1 in July from 52.5.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX beendet Handel deutlich fester -- Wall Street letztlich in Grün -- DAX schließt nach Rekordhoch kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte im Montagshandel zu. Dem deutschen Leitindex ging nach dem neuen Allzeithoch die Puste aus. Die US-Börsen bewegten sich am Montag wenig. Die asiatischen Börsen wiesen zum Wochenstart grüne Vorzeichen aus.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen