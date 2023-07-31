China Manufacturing Index Improves To 49.3 In July - NBS

(RTTNews) - The manufacturing sector in China continued to contract in July, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score od 49.3.

That's up from 49.0 in June and it beat expectations for 49.2. It also remains beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

The bureau also said that the non-manufacturing index fell to 51.5 in July from 53.2 in June, while the composite PMI slipped to 51.1 in July from 52.5.