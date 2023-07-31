Britische Pfund - Chinesischer Renminbi Yuan - Kurs (GBP - CNY)
|
31.07.2023 03:50:09
China Manufacturing Index Improves To 49.3 In July - NBS
(RTTNews) - The manufacturing sector in China continued to contract in July, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score od 49.3.
That's up from 49.0 in June and it beat expectations for 49.2. It also remains beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.
The bureau also said that the non-manufacturing index fell to 51.5 in July from 53.2 in June, while the composite PMI slipped to 51.1 in July from 52.5.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX beendet Handel deutlich fester -- Wall Street letztlich in Grün -- DAX schließt nach Rekordhoch kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte im Montagshandel zu. Dem deutschen Leitindex ging nach dem neuen Allzeithoch die Puste aus. Die US-Börsen bewegten sich am Montag wenig. Die asiatischen Börsen wiesen zum Wochenstart grüne Vorzeichen aus.