|
31.03.2026 03:52:25
China Manufacturing PMI Climbs To 50.4 In March - NBS
(RTTNews) - The manufacturing sector in China moved back up into expansion territory in March, the latest survey from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 50.4.
That beat expectations for a score of 50.1 and it also moved above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction. It was at 49.0 in February.
The bureau also noted that the non-manufacturing PMI came in at 50.1, beating forecasts for 49.9 and up from 49.5 in the previous month.
The composite PMI had a score of 50.5, up from 49.5 a month earlier.
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerIran-Krieg im Blick: ATX und DAX schließen fester -- Wall Street schlussendlich uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich im Minus - Nikkei tiefrot
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Montag zuletzt stärker. Die US-Börsen bewegten sich auf unterschiedlichen Seiten der Nulllinie. Die Börsen in Fernost bewegten sich zum Wochenstart vorwiegend auf tieferem Niveau.