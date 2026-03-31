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31.03.2026 03:52:25

China Manufacturing PMI Climbs To 50.4 In March - NBS

(RTTNews) - The manufacturing sector in China moved back up into expansion territory in March, the latest survey from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 50.4.

That beat expectations for a score of 50.1 and it also moved above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction. It was at 49.0 in February.

The bureau also noted that the non-manufacturing PMI came in at 50.1, beating forecasts for 49.9 and up from 49.5 in the previous month.

The composite PMI had a score of 50.5, up from 49.5 a month earlier.

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