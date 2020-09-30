|
30.09.2020 03:15:03
China Manufacturing PMI Climbs To 51.5 In September
(RTTNews) - The manufacturing sector in China continued to expand in September, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday with a manufacturing purchasing managers index score of 51.5.
That beat expectations for 51.2 and it's up from 51.0 in August. It also moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.
The bureau also said its non-manufacturing PMI came in with a score of 55.9 - also exceeding expectations for 55.5 and up from 55.2 in the previous month.
