30.11.2022 02:52:33

China Manufacturing PMI Falls To 48.0 In November - NBS

(RTTNews) - The manufacturing sector in China continued to contract in November, and at a faster pace, the latest survey from the National Bureau of Statistics revealed on Wednesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 48.0.

That missed expectations for a reading of 49.0 and was down from 49.2 in October. It also moved further beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

The report also showed that the non-manufacturing PMI fell to 46.7 from 48.7 in October, while the general PMI dropped to 47.1 from 49.0.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Powell-Rede: ATX um Nulllinie -- DAX höher -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsschluss positiv
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Donnerstag volatil. Der DAX steigt an. Auch an den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag bergauf.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen