31.01.2024 02:45:39
China Manufacturing PMI Improves To 49.2 In January - NBS
(RTTNews) - The manufacturing sector in China continued to contract in January, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from the National Bureau of Statistics revealed on Wednesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 49.2.
That's up from 49.0 in December, although it remains beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.
The non-manufacturing index improved to 50.7 in January, the NBS said - up from 50.4 in the previous month.
An der Wall Street werden am Donnerstag vorbörslich unterschiedliche Vorzeichen beobachtet. Der heimische Markt präsentiert sich höher, während der deutsche Leitindex leicht seine Richtung sucht. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes tendierten am Donnerstag indes in unterschiedliche Richtungen.