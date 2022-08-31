Britische Pfund - Chinesischer Renminbi Yuan - Kurs (GBP - CNY)
31.08.2022 03:57:26
China Manufacturing PMI Improves To 49.4 In August
(RTTNews) - The manufacturing sector in China continued to contract in August, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 49.4.
That beat expectations for a reading of 49.2 and it's up from 49.0 in July - although it remains beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.
The bureau also said its non-manufacturing PMI slipped to 52.6 in August from 53.8 in July, while the composite index fell to 51.7 from 52.5.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerInflationssorgen drücken Stimmung: US-Börsen letztlich uneins -- ATX und DAX schließen deutlich leichter -- Börsen in Fernost gehen tiefer aus dem Handel
Der heimische Markt schloss den Donnerstagshandel schwächer ab. Anleger in Deutschland nahmen ebenfalls Reißaus. Die US-Börsen fanden keine gemeinsame Richtung. Die Märkte in Fernost notierten am Donnerstag auf rotem Terrain.