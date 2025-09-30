Britische Pfund - Chinesischer Renminbi Yuan

9,5596
 CNY
-0,0002
0,00 %
CNY - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
>
30.09.2025 03:38:06

China Manufacturing PMI Improves To 49.8 In September - NBS

(RTTNews) - The manufacturing sector in China continued to contract in September, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 49.8.

That beat expectations for a score of 49.6 and is up from 49.4 in August. However, it still remains beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

The bureau also said that its non-manufacturing sector came in right on the line, stagnant at 50. That missed expectations for 50.3, which would have been unchanged.

The composite index came in at 50.6, up marginally from 50.5 a month earlier.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

28.09.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 39
28.09.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 39: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
27.09.25 KW 39: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
27.09.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
26.09.25 KW 39: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schließen fester -- ATX schließt tiefer -- DAX schlussendlich kaum verändert -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich uneinig
Zum Wochenauftakt bewegte sich der heimische Leitindex abwärts, während sich der deutsche Leitindex kaum bewegte. An den US-Börsen waren leichte Gewinne zu sehen. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es in unterschiedliche Richtungen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen