China Manufacturing PMI Improves To 50.1 In December - NBS

(RTTNews) - The manufacturing sector in China turned to expansion in December, the latest survey from the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 50.1.

That beat forecasts for 49.8 and was up from 47.0 in November, moving it above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

The bureau also said that its non-manufacturing PMI came in at 54.4 - also beating forecasts for 52.0 and up sharply from 41.6 in the previous month.

The composite index posted a score of 52.9, up from 42.6 a month earlier.

