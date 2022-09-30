Britische Pfund - Chinesischer Renminbi Yuan - Kurs (GBP - CNY)
|
30.09.2022 03:35:34
China Manufacturing PMI Moves To Expansion - NBS
(RTTNews) - The manufacturing sector in China swung to expansion in September, the latest survey from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday with a manufacturing PMI score of 50.1.
That exceeded the expectations for a score of 49.6 and is up from 49.4 in August.
It also moves above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.
The survey also showed that the non-manufacturing PMI slipped to 50.6 from 52.6 in August, while the general PMI fell to 50.9 from 21.7.
