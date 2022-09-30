China Manufacturing PMI Moves To Expansion - NBS

(RTTNews) - The manufacturing sector in China swung to expansion in September, the latest survey from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday with a manufacturing PMI score of 50.1.

That exceeded the expectations for a score of 49.6 and is up from 49.4 in August.

It also moves above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

The survey also showed that the non-manufacturing PMI slipped to 50.6 from 52.6 in August, while the general PMI fell to 50.9 from 21.7.