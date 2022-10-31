China Manufacturing PMI Sinks To 49.2 In October - NBS

(RTTNews) - The manufacturing sector in China fell into contraction territory in October, the National Statistics Bureau said on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 49.2.

That missed expectations for a reading of 50.0 and was down from 50.1 in September.

It also slips beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

The bureau also said that its non-manufacturing index fell to 48.7 from 50.6, while its general (composite) PMI sank to 49.0 from 50.9.