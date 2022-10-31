Britische Pfund - Chinesischer Renminbi Yuan - Kurs (GBP - CNY)
|
31.10.2022 02:45:19
China Manufacturing PMI Sinks To 49.2 In October - NBS
(RTTNews) - The manufacturing sector in China fell into contraction territory in October, the National Statistics Bureau said on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 49.2.
That missed expectations for a reading of 50.0 and was down from 50.1 in September.
It also slips beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.
The bureau also said that its non-manufacturing index fell to 48.7 from 50.6, while its general (composite) PMI sank to 49.0 from 50.9.
