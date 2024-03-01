01.03.2024 02:35:36

China Manufacturing PMI Slips In February - NBS

(RTTNews) - The manufacturing sector in China continued to contract in February, and at a slightly faster rate, the latest survey from the National Bureau of Statistics revealed on Friday with a manufacturing PMI score of 49.1.

That's down from 49.2 in January, and it moved further beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

The survey also showed that the non-manufacturing PMI climbed to 51.4 from 50.7 in the previous month, while the composite index was unchanged at 50.9.

