Britische Pfund - Chinesischer Renminbi Yuan - Kurs (GBP - CNY)
01.03.2024 02:35:36
China Manufacturing PMI Slips In February - NBS
(RTTNews) - The manufacturing sector in China continued to contract in February, and at a slightly faster rate, the latest survey from the National Bureau of Statistics revealed on Friday with a manufacturing PMI score of 49.1.
That's down from 49.2 in January, and it moved further beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.
The survey also showed that the non-manufacturing PMI climbed to 51.4 from 50.7 in the previous month, while the composite index was unchanged at 50.9.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX beendet Freitagssitzung stark -- DAX schließt nach neuem Höchststand fester -- US-Börsen schließen im Plus -- Asiens Märkte gehen stärker ins Wochenende - Nikkei klettert auf Rekordhoch
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Freitag Aufschläge. Der deutsche Leitindex setzte seine Rekordserie fort. Vor dem Wochenende waren an den US-Börsen Gewinne auszumachen. Am letzten Handelstag der Woche ging es in Asien ebenfalls bergauf, auch in Tokio gab es neue Rekordstände.