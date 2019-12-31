China Manufacturing PMI Steady At 50.2 In December

(RTTNews) - The manufacturing sector in China continued to expand at a steady pace in December, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 50.2.

That was unchanged from the November reading, although it beat expectations for a score of 50.1. It also remained above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

The bureau also said its non-manufacturing PMI came in at 53.5, missing forecasts for 54.2 and down from 54.4 in the previous month.

The composite PMI had a score of 53.4, down from 53.7 a month earlier.