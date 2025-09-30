Britische Pfund - Chinesischer Renminbi Yuan

9,5596
 CNY
-0,0002
0,00 %
CNY - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
>
30.09.2025 03:51:18

China Manufacturing Sector Accelerates In September - RatingDog

(RTTNews) - The manufacturing sector in China continued to expand in September, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from RatingDog revealed on Tuesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 51.2.

That's up from 50.5 in August and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Central to the latest improvement in manufacturing sector conditions was faster growth in new orders. Better underlying demand conditions, promotional efforts and new product launches all supported the latest upturn in overall new business, with the rate of expansion being the fastest since February.

New export orders meanwhile increased for the first time since March, though the rate of growth was only slight. Rising inflows of new work underpinned the quickest rise in manufacturing production in three months.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

28.09.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 39
28.09.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 39: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
27.09.25 KW 39: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
27.09.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
26.09.25 KW 39: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schließen fester -- ATX schließt tiefer -- DAX schlussendlich kaum verändert -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich uneinig
Zum Wochenauftakt bewegte sich der heimische Leitindex abwärts, während sich der deutsche Leitindex kaum bewegte. An den US-Börsen waren leichte Gewinne zu sehen. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es in unterschiedliche Richtungen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen