China Manufacturing Sector Continues To Shrink

(RTTNews) - China's manufacturing sector continued to contract in August and the growth in non-manufacturing activity weakened further, official survey results revealed on Thursday.

The factory Purchasing Managers' Index advanced to 49.7 from 49.3 in July, the National Bureau of Statistics reported. The score was also above economists' forecast of 49.4.

However, a reading below 50.0 indicates contraction. The manufacturing sector has remained in the negative territory over the past five months.

At the same time, the non-manufacturing PMI fell to 51.0 in August from 51.5 in the previous month. The expected reading was 51.1.

The private Purchasing Managers' survey results are due on September 1.