Britische Pfund - Chinesischer Renminbi Yuan - Kurs (GBP - CNY)
01.08.2022 03:48:31
China Manufacturing Sector Fades In July - Caixin
(RTTNews) - The manufacturing sector in China continued to expand in July, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from Caixin revealed on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 50.4.
That's down from 51.7 in June, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.
Weighing on the headline index was a softer rise in overall new business in July. Total new orders rose only slightly, following a mild increase in June. While a number of firms mentioned that the ongoing recovery from the latest wave of the pandemic had supported higher sales, others commented that demand conditions were relatively subdued. New export business likewise expanded only marginally in July.
In line with the trend seen for new orders, manufacturers in China signaled a softer rise in production during July. The expansion was only mild overall, having eased from June's 19-month record. The slowdown was linked to muted customer demand, lingering COVID-19 impacts and power supply disruption at some firms.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerGestriger Pelosi-Besuch in Taiwan dämpft Risikofreude: ATX etwas fester -- DAX leicht im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich zur Wochenmitte stärker. Der deutsche Leitindex notiert im Plus. Die grössten Börsen in Asien tendierten am Mittwoch in verschiedene Richtungen.