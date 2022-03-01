01.03.2022 02:38:46

China Manufacturing Sector Picks Up Steam In February - NBS

(RTTNews) - The manufacturing sector in China continued to expand in February, the latest survey from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 50.2.

That's up from 50.1 and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction. It also beat forecasts for 49.9.

The bureau also said that the non-manufacturing index improved to 51.6 in February from 51.1 in January, and that the general composite index rose to 51.2 from 51.0.

