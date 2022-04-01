China Manufacturing Sector Sinks Into Contraction - Caixin

(RTTNews) - The manufacturing sector in China slipped into contraction in March, the latest survey from Caixin showed on Friday with a manufacturing PMI score of 48.1.

That's down from 50.4 in February and it moves beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

The drop in the headline PMI was partly driven by a renewed and solid fall in production at Chinese manufacturing firms in March. Furthermore, the rate of contraction was the steepest seen for 25 months. Companies frequently mentioned that the measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 had disrupted operations, supply and dampened customer demand.

New orders likewise fell at the sharpest rate since February 2020 in March. Companies commented that both domestic and foreign demand had waned, with new export business declining at the fastest pace for 22 months. The pandemic, and difficulties shipping items to clients, as well as greater market uncertainty due to the Ukraine war had dampened sales, according to panelists.

Disruption to business operations and logistics due to containment measures led to a further deterioration in average supplier performance. Notably, the rate at which delivery times increased was the fastest since last October.