15.12.2022 03:14:09
China Retail Sales Sink 5.9% On Year In November
(RTTNews) - The total value of retail sales in China was down 5.9 percent on year in November, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday - shy of expectations for a decline of 3.7 percent following the 0.5 percent drop in October.
The bureau also said that fixed asset investment rose an annual 5.3 percent - also missing forecasts for 5.6 percent and down from 5.8 percent in the previous month.
Industrial production added 2.2 percent on year, missing expectations for an increase of 3.6 percent and down from 5.0 percent a month earlier.
The November jobless rate crept up to 5.6 percent from 5.5 percent in October, while the house price index was steady at an annual -1.6 percent.
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex gaben am Freitag nach. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Freitag klar schwächer, der Dow Jones rutschte unter die 33.000-Punkte-Marke. Zum Wochenausklang ging es an den Märkten in Asien mehrheitlich abwärts.