03.04.2024 06:16:38
China Service Sector Continues To Expand In March
(RTTNews) - China's service sector continued to expand in March, survey results from S&P Global showed on Wednesday.
The Caixin service sector Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 52.7 in March, in line with expectations, from 52.5 in February.
The score signaled an increase in services activity for the fifteenth successive month. Although the rate of expansion was faster, it remained below the long-run series average.
The pace of increase in business activity accelerated mainly due to the improvement in new business and rising business sentiment. However, employment declined amid reduced capacity pressures.
The survey showed that overall private sector activity growth was the strongest since May 2023. The composite output index advanced to 52.7 in March from 52.5 a month ago. "However, the economy still faces headwinds with prevalent uncertainties and unfavorable factors," Caixin Insight Group senior economist Wang Zhe said.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWall Street schlussendlich unentschlossen -- ATX schließt im Plus-- DAX geht fester aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische Markt zog am Mittwoch an. Der deutsche Leitindex beendete die Sitzung im Plus. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Mittwoch uneinig. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zur Wochenmitte nach unten.