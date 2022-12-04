China Services Index Data Due On Monday

(RTTNews) - China will on Monday see November results for the services and composite PMIs from Caixin, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In October, their scores were 48.4 and 48.3, respectively.

Japan will see November results for the services and composite PMIs from Jibun Bank; in October, their scores were 53.2 and 51.8, respectively.

Australia will see November results for the services and composite PMIs from S&P Global; in October, their scores were 49.3 and 49.8, respectively.

Australia also will see Q3 figures for company gross profits and business inventories. In the previous three month, profits jumped 7.6 percent on quarter and inventories rose 0.3 percent.

Singapore will see October figures for retail sales; in September, sales were up 3.3 percent on month and 11.2 percent on year.

Finally, the markets in Thailand are closed on Monday in observance of King Bhumibol's birthday. They will re-open on Tuesday.