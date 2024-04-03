03.04.2024 00:00:07

China Services PMI Data Due On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - China will on Wednesday see March results for the Services PMI from Caixin, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The index is tipped to see a score of 52.7, up from 52.5 in February.

Japan also will see March Services PMI data, from Jibun Bank, with forecasts suggesting a score of 54.9 - steady from the previous month.

Australia will see March results for both the manufacturing and construction indexes from AiG; in February, their scores were -12.6 and -18.4, respectively.

Hong Kong will release February figures for retail sales; in January, sales were up 0.9 percent on year.

