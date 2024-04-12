|
12.04.2024 00:01:26
China Trade Data On Tap For Friday
(RTTNews) - China will on Friday release March data for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In February, imports were up 3.5 percent on year and exports rose an annual 7.1 percent for a trade surplus of $125.16 billion.
The Bank of Korea will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates; the central bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 3.50 percent.
Singapore will provide preliminary Q1 numbers for gross domestic product; in the three months prior, GDP was up 1.2 percent on quarter and 2.2 percent on year.
New Zealand will release March data for electronic card retail sales; in February, sales were down 1.8 percent on month and up 2.5 percent on year.
Japan will see final February figures for industrial production, with forecasts suggesting a 0.1 percent decline on month following the 6.7 percent drop in the previous month.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerErholung nach Kursverlusten: ATX und DAX mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- Asiatische Börsen beenden Handel mehrheitlich im Minus
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt legen am Freitag zu. Die asiatischen Anleger zeigten sich am am letzten Handelstag der Woche hingegen eher in schlechter Stimmung.