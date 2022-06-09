China Trade Data On Tap For Thursday

(RTTNews) - China will on Thursday release May figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a modest day in Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Imports are expected to add 2.0 percent on year after rising 0.01 percent in April. Exports are called higher by an annual 8.0 percent, up from 3.9 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $58 billion, up from $51.12 billion a month earlier.

Indonesia will see May results for its consumer confidence index; in April, the index score was 113.1.

South Korea will provide May data for unemployment; in April, the jobless rate was 2.7 percent.

The Philippines will release April figures for imports, exports, trade balance and industrial production. In March, imports were up 27.7 percent on year, exports gained an annual 5.9 percent and the trade deficit was $5.003 billion.

Thailand will see May results for its consumer confidence index; in April, the index score was 40.7.