Commerzbank: German Industrial Order Growth Unlikely To Be Sustainable

(RTTNews) - The unexpected 7 percent increase in German factory orders in June was due solely to unusually large big ticket orders, so this increase is unlikely to prove sustainable, Commerzbank Senior Economist Ralp Solveen said in a note on Friday.

"That is why today's figures do nothing to change the unfavorable outlook for the second half of the year, especially as more and more companies are judging their order backlogs to be too low," Solveen said.

Key takeaways: - Excluding big ticket orders, orders were 2.6 percent lower vs. previous month - Such large-scale orders unlikely again in coming months - New orders likely to fall again significantly in July - Downward trends in manufacturing PMI and Ifo Business Climate - Production to decline in H2 2023 despite significant increase in orders - To contribute to German economic contraction in H2 2023