Croatia GDP Growth Eases To 1.7% In Q2

(RTTNews) - The Croatian economic growth moderated to the lowest level in five-and-a-half years, preliminary data from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.

On an unadjusted basis, gross domestic product rose 1.7 percent yearly in the June quarter, following a 2.2 percent growth in the March quarter. Moreover, this was the weakest expansion since the fourth quarter of 2020.

The expenditure breakdown showed that household consumption expenditure grew 0.5 percent, though slower than the 2.6 percent increase in the previous quarter. Similarly, the growth in gross fixed capital formation, or investments, moderated to 1.7 percent from 2.5 percent. Meanwhile, general government consumption rose at a faster pace of 2.0 percent versus 0.7 percent in the first quarter.

Both exports and imports climbed by 3.0 percent and 3.4 percent, respectively compared to last year.

On a quarterly basis, GDP rebounded a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent in the June quarter, following a 0.1 percent decrease in the March quarter.