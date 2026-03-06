|
06.03.2026 15:48:31
Croatia Industrial Output Falls 0.8%
(RTTNews) - Croatia's industrial output logged a renewed decline in January, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Friday.
The seasonally and working-day adjusted industrial production dropped 0.8 percent year-on-year in January, reversing a 4.5 percent increase in December. Moreover, this was the first fall in six months.
Among the main industrial groupings, the capital goods industry contracted by 4.2 percent from last year, and that of durable consumer goods declined by 3.1 percent. Meanwhile, energy goods output was 5.5 percent higher, and intermediate goods output rose by 0.4 percent.
On a monthly basis, industrial production fell 2.3 percent in January, in contrast to a 1.2 percent growth in the prior month.
