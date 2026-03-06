Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1548
 EUR
0,0046
0,40 %
EUR - GBP
06.03.2026 15:48:31

Croatia Industrial Output Falls 0.8%

(RTTNews) - Croatia's industrial output logged a renewed decline in January, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Friday.

The seasonally and working-day adjusted industrial production dropped 0.8 percent year-on-year in January, reversing a 4.5 percent increase in December. Moreover, this was the first fall in six months.

Among the main industrial groupings, the capital goods industry contracted by 4.2 percent from last year, and that of durable consumer goods declined by 3.1 percent. Meanwhile, energy goods output was 5.5 percent higher, and intermediate goods output rose by 0.4 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production fell 2.3 percent in January, in contrast to a 1.2 percent growth in the prior month.

Abwärtsdruck lässt kaum nach: ATX und DAX gehen mit kräftigen Verlusten ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schließen fester
Am heimischen sowie am deutschen Aktienmarkt prägten am Freitag starke Abgaben das Bild. An den US-Börsen ging es am Freitag abwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am Freitag mehrheitlich höher.
