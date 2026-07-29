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29.07.2026 14:31:59

Croatia Industrial Output Grows Most In 7 Months

(RTTNews) - Croatia's industrial output expanded for the first time in three months in June, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Wednesday.

The seasonally and working-day adjusted industrial production advanced 4.3 percent year-on-year in June, reversing a 1.1 percent decrease in May. Moreover, this was the quickest growth since November 2025, when output surged 8.7 percent.

Among the main industrial groupings, the intermediate goods industry grew sharply by 14.8 percent from last year, and the contraction in the capital goods production eased to 7.3 percent from 11.3 percent. Energy goods output was 1.2 percent higher, while durable consumer goods output continued to slump by 13.8 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production recovered 5.3 percent in June versus a 1.9 percent fall in May.

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