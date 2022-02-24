24.02.2022 14:16:35

Croatia Inflation Accelerates In January

(RTTNews) - Croatia's consumer price inflation rose in January, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.

The consumer price index rose 5.7 percent year-on-year in January, following a 5.5 percent increase in December.

Prices for transport increased 10.8 percent yearly in January and those of alcoholic beverages and tobacco grew 6.2 percent.

Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages gained 9.4 percent and restaurants and hotels rose 4.7 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.3 percent in January.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the producer prices increased 17.1 percent annually in January, following a 16.0 percent rise in December.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 1.8 percent in January.

