Croatia Inflation Confirmed At 3.4%
(RTTNews) - Consumer price inflation in Croatia increased slightly as initially estimated in January from an eight-month low in December, the latest data from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.
The consumer price index climbed 3.4 percent year-on-year in January, following a 3.3 percent rise in December. That was in line with the flash data published on February 4.
Inflation based on housing and utilities accelerated to 10.1 percent from 8.4 percent, and clothing and footwear prices rebounded 0.8 percent after falling 1.0 percent in December.
The annual decline in transport charges eased to 0.3 percent from 1.8 percent, while the price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages softened to 2.1 percent from 2.8 percent.
The EU measure of inflation, the harmonized index of consumer prices, rose 3.6 percent annually in January, and they edged up 0.1 percent on a monthly basis.
The CPI rose 0.3 percent month-on-month in January, reversing a modest 0.4 percent decrease in the previous month, as estimated.
