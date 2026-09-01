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01.09.2026 20:48:36

Croatia Inflation Picks Up Speed After 3-Month Slowdown

(RTTNews) - Croatia's consumer price inflation accelerated in August after slowing over the previous three months on higher energy prices and strong services cost growth, according to preliminary data released Tuesday by the Croatian Bureau of Statistics.

The consumer price index rose 4.1 percent year-on-year in August, up from a 3.9 percent increase in July. Headline inflation had been declining each month since reaching a peak of 5.8 percent in April. The August reading matched the inflation rate from the same month last year.

Energy prices and services costs drove inflation higher in August, rising 17.4 percent and 7.2 percent respectively. Food, beverages, and tobacco prices edged up 0.1 percent, while prices in the non-food industrial goods excluding energy category declined 1.3 percent.

The CPI rose 0.3 percent from July, when the index fell 0.2 percent. This marked the first monthly increase in four months.

Harmonized inflation, measured by the EU's harmonized index of consumer prices, accelerated to 3.7 percent in August from 3.6 percent in July. The HICP rose 0.3 percent month-on-month following a 0.6 percent increase in the previous month.

The Croatian Bureau of Statistics is set to release final CPI data for August on September 15.

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