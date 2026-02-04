Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1607
 EUR
0,0016
0,14 %
EUR - GBP
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
Tools
Währungsrechner
Invertiert
EUR/GBP
04.02.2026 13:50:17

Croatia Inflation Rises To 3.4% In January

(RTTNews) - Consumer price inflation in Croatia increased slightly in January from an eight-month low in December, preliminary data from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index climbed 3.4 percent year-on-year in January, following a 3.3 percent rise in December.

Among the main CPI components, prices for food, beverages, and tobacco rose 3.0 percent from the same month a year ago. The overall inflation was largely driven by a 7.2 percent surge in costs for services.

Energy inflation was 3.7 percent, and prices of non-food industrial goods excluding energy rose only 0.1 percent.

Inflation, based on the EU measure of the harmonized index of consumer prices, slowed to 3.8 percent from 4.3 percent.

The CPI rose 0.3 percent month-on-month in January, reversing a modest 0.4 percent decrease in the previous month.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX unentschlossen -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich fester
Am Mittwoch zeigt sich die Wiener Börse mit Schwankungen. Der DAX pendelt um die Nulllinie. Am Mittwoch zeigten sich die asiatischen Börsen mehrheitlich höher.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

