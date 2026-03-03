|
03.03.2026 13:04:54
Croatia Inflation Rises To 3.8% In February
(RTTNews) - Consumer price inflation in Croatia increased further in February to the highest level in three months, preliminary data from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.
The consumer price index climbed 3.8 percent year-on-year in February, following a 3.4 percent rise in January.
Among the main CPI components, the overall inflation was largely driven by a 7.7 percent surge in costs for services, followed by 4.3 percent growth in energy prices. Costs for food, beverages, and tobacco rose 3.6 percent, while there was a 0.1 percent lower cost for non-food industrial goods.
The CPI rose 0.3 percent month-on-month in February, the same as in the previous month.
