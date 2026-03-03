Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1503
 EUR
0,0034
0,30 %
EUR - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
EUR/GBP
>
03.03.2026 13:04:54

Croatia Inflation Rises To 3.8% In February

(RTTNews) - Consumer price inflation in Croatia increased further in February to the highest level in three months, preliminary data from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

The consumer price index climbed 3.8 percent year-on-year in February, following a 3.4 percent rise in January.

Among the main CPI components, the overall inflation was largely driven by a 7.7 percent surge in costs for services, followed by 4.3 percent growth in energy prices. Costs for food, beverages, and tobacco rose 3.6 percent, while there was a 0.1 percent lower cost for non-food industrial goods.

The CPI rose 0.3 percent month-on-month in February, the same as in the previous month.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

03.03.26 Commerzbank-Portfolio: Diese US-Aktien gehörten im vierten Quartal 2025 zu den größten Positionen
02.03.26 Das Depot von Carl Icahn im vierten Quartal 2025: Käufe, Verkäufe, Umschichtungen
02.03.26 Februar 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
01.03.26 KW 9: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
01.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Februar 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Krieg in Nahost: Dow schlussendlich schwächer -- ATX zum Handelsende tief in der Verlustzone -- DAX schließt deutlich unter 24.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus - Nikkei tiefrot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Dienstag tief im Minus. Auch der DAX zeigte sich sehr schwach. Der Dow präsentierte dich ebenfalls in Rot. Die Märkte in Fernost verzeichneten am Dienstag Abschläge.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen