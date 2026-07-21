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21.07.2026 14:23:10

Croatia Jobless Rate Falls To Record Low

(RTTNews) - Croatia's unemployment rate decreased further to a record low at the end of the second quarter, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

The registered jobless rate dropped slightly to 3.3 percent in June from 3.4 percent in May. Moreover, this was the lowest rate in the survey history. In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 3.8 percent.

There were 59,423 unemployed people in June, down from 61,298 in the prior month. Data also showed that the number of employed persons increased by 0.9 percent to 1.755 million from 1.739 million in May.

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