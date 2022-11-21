Croatia Jobless Rate Rises In October

(RTTNews) - Croatia's jobless rate increased in October, after falling in the previous month, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.

The registered unemployment rate increased to 6.5 percent in October from 6.1 percent in September. A similar rate of unemployment was last seen in May.

In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 7.2 percent.

The number of unemployed persons increased to 112,701 in October from 105,796 in the previous month.

Employment decreased to 1.620 million persons in October from 1.621 million in September.