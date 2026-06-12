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12.06.2026 11:57:58

Croatia Producer Price Inflation Eases To 6.7%

(RTTNews) - Croatia's producer price inflation slowed slightly in May from a 31-month high in the previous month, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.

The producer price index rose 6.7 percent year-on-year in May, following a 7.0 percent surge in April, which was the highest increase since March 2023.

Prices in the domestic market grew 7.7 percent annually in May, and those in the foreign market climbed by 5.2 percent.

The overall high growth rate was mainly driven by a 21.4 jump in energy costs. Excluding energy, total producer price inflation was only 1.0 percent.

Prices for capital goods increased 1.9 percent from last year, and those for intermediate goods rose by 1.7 percent. At the same time, prices for durable and non-durable consumer goods declined by 0.4 percent in each case.

On a monthly basis, producer prices dropped 1.3 percent, reversing a 2.1 percent rise in April.

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