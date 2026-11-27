(RTTNews) - The Croatian economic growth rebounded in the third quarter, preliminary data from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.

On an unadjusted basis, gross domestic product rose 2.9 percent yearly in the September quarter, following a 1.7 percent growth in the June quarter.

The expenditure breakdown showed that household consumption expenditure grew 2.8 percent, faster than the 0.5 percent increase in the previous quarter. Similarly, the growth in general government consumption accelerated to 4.3 percent from 2.0 percent.

The growth in gross fixed capital formation, or investments, improved to 2.3 percent from 1.5 percent. Meanwhile, net foreign demand was not favorable as exports of goods and services rose only 0.1 percent amid a 9.3 percent surge in imports.

On a quarterly basis, GDP advanced a seasonally adjusted 1.2 percent versus a 0.5 percent increase in the second quarter.