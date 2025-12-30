Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1454
 EUR
-0,0021
-0,18 %
EUR - GBP
30.12.2025 13:00:39

Croatia Retail Sales Growth Eases To 1.4%

(RTTNews) - Croatia's retail sales expanded at a slower pace in November, data from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

Retail sales in volume terms rose by a working day and a seasonally adjusted 1.4 percent year-on-year in November, much slower than the 4.1 percent growth in the prior month.

Demand for non-food products, except for automotive fuels and lubricants, climbed by 4.1 percent, which was 7.7 percent a month ago. Meanwhile, the retail trade turnover of food, beverages, and tobacco declined 2.6 percent annually, reversing a 1.6 percent growth in October.

On a monthly basis, retail sales decreased 1.7 percent, in contrast to a 1.1 percent rise in October.  

On an unadjusted basis, retail sales rose 0.6 percent annually, while they plunged 10.1 percent monthly in November.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Verkürzter Handel: ATX beendet letzten Börsentag 2025 mit Rekord -- DAX schließt fester -- Wall Street tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Dienstag deutliche Gewinne. Der DAX präsentierte sich ebenfalls fester. Die US-Börsen notieren leicht im Minus. Asiens Börsen fanden am Dienstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.
