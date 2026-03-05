Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1517
 EUR
0,0015
0,13 %
EUR - GBP
05.03.2026 14:22:45

Croatia Retail Sales Growth Eases To 3.0%

(RTTNews) - Croatia's retail sales growth moderated in January after accelerating in the previous month, data from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.

Retail sales in volume terms rose by a working day and a seasonally adjusted 3.0 percent year-on-year in January, slower than the 4.8 percent growth in the prior month.

The annual sales growth in non-food products eased to 5.4 percent from 5.6 percent, while those in food, beverages, and tobacco accelerated to 6.1 percent from 4.0 percent. Data showed that online retail sales rebounded sharply by 7.8 percent versus a 0.8 percent fall a month ago.

On a monthly basis, retail sales decreased 1.2 percent, in contrast to a 1.7 percent recovery in January.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

10:35 David Einhorns Portfolio im 4. Quartal 2025
05.03.26 Stanley Druckenmiller: Depot-Strategie im Schlussquartal 2025
05.03.26 4. Quartal 2025: So investierte der Hedgefonds von Paul Singer - Elliott Investment Management - mit Fokus auf Etsy, PepsiCo & Co.
04.03.26 Aktien von Amazon, Apple, Microsoft & Co.: Das änderte Jeremy Grantham in Q4 2025 an seinem Depot
03.03.26 Commerzbank-Portfolio: Diese US-Aktien gehörten im vierten Quartal 2025 zu den größten Positionen

