Croatia Retail Sales Growth Eases To 3.0%

(RTTNews) - Croatia's retail sales growth moderated in January after accelerating in the previous month, data from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.

Retail sales in volume terms rose by a working day and a seasonally adjusted 3.0 percent year-on-year in January, slower than the 4.8 percent growth in the prior month.

The annual sales growth in non-food products eased to 5.4 percent from 5.6 percent, while those in food, beverages, and tobacco accelerated to 6.1 percent from 4.0 percent. Data showed that online retail sales rebounded sharply by 7.8 percent versus a 0.8 percent fall a month ago.

On a monthly basis, retail sales decreased 1.2 percent, in contrast to a 1.7 percent recovery in January.