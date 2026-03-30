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30.03.2026 15:42:04

Croatia Retail Sales Growth Improves To 3.1%

(RTTNews) - Croatia's retail sales growth accelerated slightly in February after easing in the previous month, data from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.

Retail sales in volume terms rose by a working day and a seasonally adjusted 3.1 percent year-on-year in February, following a 3.0 percent growth in the prior month.

Sales of non-food products, except of automotive fuels and lubricants, grew 6.5 percent annually in February, faster than the 5.4 percent increase in January. Meanwhile, the yearly sales growth in food, beverages and tobacco eased marginally to 5.8 percent from 6.1 percent. Data showed that sales of automotive fuels and lubricants declined sharply by 8.7 percent.

On a monthly basis, retail sales dropped 0.2 percent in February, after falling 1.2 percent in January.

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