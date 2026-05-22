Croatian Jobless Rate Falls To 10-month Low

(RTTNews) - Croatia's unemployment rate decreased for the third straight month in April to the lowest level in nearly a year, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.

The registered jobless rate dropped to 3.8 percent in April from 4.3 percent in March. Moreover, a similar rate was last seen in June 2025.

In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 4.6 percent.

There were 67,521 unemployed people in April, down from 75,931 in the prior month. Data also showed that the number of employed persons increased by 0.2 percent to 1.702 million from 1.698 million in March.