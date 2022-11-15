Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
Cyprus Economy Expands Further In Q3
(RTTNews) - Cyprus' economy continued strong growth, albeit at a slower pace, in the third quarter, preliminary data from the statistical office showed Tuesday.
Gross domestic product grew a seasonally and working-day adjusted 5.4 percent year-on-year following a 6.3 percent growth in the second quarter. In the first three months of the year, the economy expanded 6.6 percent.
Compared to the previous three months, GDP rose 1.3 percent in the third quarter after a 0.3 percent gain in the second quarter.
On a non-adjusted basis, GDP grew 5.5 percent annually in the third quarter following a 5.9 percent rise in the previous three months.
The positive GDP growth rate is mainly attributed to the sectors such as hotels and restaurants, transport and storage, information and communication, wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles, arts, entertainment and recreation and other service activities, the statistical office said.
