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13.05.2026 15:43:01

Cyprus GDP Growth Eases To 3.0%

(RTTNews) - Cyprus' economic growth rate moderated in the first quarter of 2026, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Wednesday.

Gross domestic product advanced a seasonally adjusted 3.0 percent year-on-year, following a 4.3 percent increase in the fourth quarter. Further, this was the weakest expansion since the third quarter of 2023.

The overall growth was mainly attributed to the sectors, namely wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles, information and communication, and financial and insurance, the agency said.

On a quarterly basis, GDP rose 0.2 percent in the first quarter, slower than the 1.5 percent increase in the fourth quarter of 2025.

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