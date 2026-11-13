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13.11.2026 13:53:57

Cyprus GDP Growth Eases To 3.1% In Q3

(RTTNews) - Cyprus' economic growth rate moderated in the third quarter after rebounding in the previous quarter, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Friday.

Gross domestic product advanced a seasonally adjusted 3.1 percent year-on-year, following a 3.4 percent increase in the second quarter.

The overall growth was mainly attributed to the sectors, namely wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles, information and communication, financial and insurance, and construction, the agency said.

On a quarterly basis, GDP rose at a slower pace of 0.5 percent versus a 1.2 percent rise in the June quarter.

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