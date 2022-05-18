Cyprus HICP Inflation Accelerates Further

(RTTNews) - Cyprus's EU measure of consumer prices continued to increase at a faster pace in April, data from the statistical office showed on Wednesday.

The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, climbed 8.6 percent year-on-year in April, following a 6.2 percent rise in March. Pries have been increasing since March 2021.

Utility costs alone surged 20.9 percent in April compared to last year and those of transport grew 17.5 percent.

Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages also registered a double-digit growth of 12.0 percent and restaurants and hotels gained 8.0 percent.

On a monthly basis, the HICP rose 3.1 percent in April.