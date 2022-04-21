Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
Cyprus HICP Inflation Accelerates In March
(RTTNews) - Cyprus's EU measure of consumer prices increased at a faster pace in March, data from the statistical office showed on Thursday.
The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, grew 6.2 percent year-on-year in March, following a 5.8 percent increase in February.
Prices for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels grew 17.2 percent annually in March. Prices food and non-alcoholic beverages, and transport rose 10.0 percent, each.
Prices for restaurants and hotels, and furnishing, household equipment and routine maintenance of the house increased 4.8 percent and 3.2 percent, respectively.
On a month-on-month basis, the HICP rose 1.8 percent in March.
For the January to March period, the HICP increased 5.7 percent compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.
