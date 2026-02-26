Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1406
 EUR
-0,0020
-0,17 %
EUR - GBP
26.02.2026 15:50:30

Cyprus Industrial Output Growth Eases To 3.5%

(RTTNews) - Industrial production in Cyprus increased at the slowest pace in four months in December, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Thursday.

Industrial production rose 3.5 percent year-on-year in December, much slower than the 7.7 percent growth in November. Production has been rising since December 2024.

Among sectors, the overall growth was mainly driven by a 4.6 percent expansion in the manufacturing output, followed by a 3.2 percent growth in the water supply and materials recovery segment. On the other hand, mining and quarrying output dropped 1.7 percent, and electricity supply output was 2.4 percent lower.

During the year 2025, total industrial production advanced 3.6 percent compared with 2024.

21:49 Bill Ackmans Portfolio: In diese Aktien war der Marktprofi in Q4/2025 investiert
20:43 Diese US-Aktien stehen bei der UBS im vierten Quartal 2025 im Fokus
18:12 Februar 2026: So performten die ATX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
25.02.26 Wenig Veränderung: Auf diese Aktien setzte der Gates Foundation Trust im 4. Quartal 2025
24.02.26 Depot-Update: Die Q4-Strategie von George Soros

US-Börsen im Rückwärtsgang -- ATX letztlich in Rot -- DAX schließt kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am Freitag nach. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich hingegen seitwärts. Die US-Börsen notieren schwächer. Die Märkte in Fernost legten am Freitag zu.
