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07.05.2026 16:21:51

Cyprus Inflation Climbs To 22-month High

(RTTNews) - Cyprus' consumer price inflation accelerated in April to the highest level in nearly two years, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Thursday.

The consumer price index climbed 2.8 percent year-on-year in April, faster than the 1.2 percent increase in March. Moreover, this was the highest inflation rate since June 2024, when prices rose 2.9 percent.

Housing and utility costs rebounded 2.7 percent annually after falling 1.9 percent a month ago. Similarly, transport charges surged 8.2 percent versus a 0.1 percent drop in March.

Meanwhile, the annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages eased to 4.8 percent from 6.2 percent, and the decline in clothing and footwear prices softened to 5.3 percent from 5.9 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 1.7 percent in April.

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